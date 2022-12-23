Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $37.78 million and $874,032.52 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,971,712,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,566,230,513 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

