Synapse (SYN) Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges

Synapse (SYN) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Synapse has a market cap of $94.45 million and $2.17 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00003120 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Synapse has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

