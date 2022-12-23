Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Downgraded to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Synaptogenix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPX opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $7.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.84. Synaptogenix has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synaptogenix

In related news, Director William S. Singer sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptogenix

About Synaptogenix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synaptogenix by 248.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 154,688 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptogenix in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.