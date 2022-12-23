Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Downgraded to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Synaptogenix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNPX opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $7.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.84. Synaptogenix has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $10.65.
Insider Transactions at Synaptogenix
In related news, Director William S. Singer sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptogenix
About Synaptogenix
Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.
