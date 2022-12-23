Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Lowered by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Sysco comprises about 1.3% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 5.5% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Sysco by 3.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sysco Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.28. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

