Syscoin Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $81.37 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000644 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,846.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.00606979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00265251 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040515 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,483,589 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

