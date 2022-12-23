Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.55

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 81280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.
