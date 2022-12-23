TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 8.6%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 119,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,701,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAL. Bank of America raised TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
