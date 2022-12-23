TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 8.6%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 119,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,701,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAL. Bank of America raised TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

About TAL Education Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 960.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,574,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,285,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,018 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,946,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,586 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,872,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,053,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 2,410,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.