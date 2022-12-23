Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Up 5.1%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.52. 2,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,257,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $377.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.51 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 27.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 121,443 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.