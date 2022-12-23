Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Target were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 55.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 83.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $140.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,071. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

