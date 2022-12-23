Teck Resources Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.79 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.42. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK opened at $37.93 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

