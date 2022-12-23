Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Trading Down 1.8%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) fell 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.24. 33,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 221,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIIAY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.15 ($0.16) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. New Street Research raised Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €0.17 ($0.18) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cheuvreux cut Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €0.22 ($0.23) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.24 ($0.26) to €0.20 ($0.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.19.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

