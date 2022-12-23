Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Down 3.7%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $7.99. 156,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,725,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.80 to $7.70 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

