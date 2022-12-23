Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Trimmed by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,498. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $193.28. The company has a market capitalization of $148.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

