Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Increased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

TXN stock opened at $165.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $193.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

