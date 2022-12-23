Tezos (XTZ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.87 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00004765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $739.02 million and approximately $11.87 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00026645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002362 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007602 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 942,176,404 coins and its circulating supply is 920,743,948 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.