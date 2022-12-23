The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.0% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.66. The stock had a trading volume of 47,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,969,666. The stock has a market cap of $275.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

