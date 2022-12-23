The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $242.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.09.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

