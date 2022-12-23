The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Mark Breitbard Sells 7,311 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $90,217.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GAP Stock Performance

GAP stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57 and a beta of 1.83. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $19.06.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 375.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of GAP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Stories

