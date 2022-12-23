The Graph (GRT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.64 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $513.51 million and $13.64 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,544,235,210 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,714,343,122 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

