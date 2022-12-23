The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s Largest Position

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,659 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up approximately 3.4% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,277,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,589,000 after buying an additional 318,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after buying an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.53. 20,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,773,656. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

