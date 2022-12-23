The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Cut by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 2.1% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

