Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Reaches $218.81 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $218.81 million and $10.29 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00069961 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053159 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001011 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008007 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022065 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001531 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
