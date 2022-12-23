Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.21 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $217.47 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00070329 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053416 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001023 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008012 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022291 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
