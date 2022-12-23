THORChain (RUNE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $459.39 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One THORChain token can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00008349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $459.39 million and $27.39 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $888.80 or 0.05270199 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00498820 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,984.32 or 0.29554839 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,910,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

