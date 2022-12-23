Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2022

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWIGet Rating) Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 792,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,621.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of TWI traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 742,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $979.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Titan International (NYSE:TWIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Titan International had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $530.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Titan International by 5,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.