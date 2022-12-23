Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 792,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,621.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of TWI traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 742,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $979.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $19.81.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Titan International had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $530.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
