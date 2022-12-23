Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 792,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,621.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of TWI traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 742,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $979.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Titan International had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $530.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Titan International by 5,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

