Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.21.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $213.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.04 and its 200 day moving average is $201.77.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

