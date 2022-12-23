Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 274,997 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 11% compared to the average volume of 248,288 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on AMC. MKM Partners lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.72.
AMC Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of AMC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 659,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,530,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.60. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.