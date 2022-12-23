Triad Investment Management Has $202,000 Stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Triad Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 21,397 shares during the quarter. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 437,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 83,936 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $443,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 521,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 73,829 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 148,689 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

HIO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,908. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

