Triad Investment Management Purchases 1,368 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Triad Investment Management lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. THOR Industries accounts for 3.2% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 33.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 23.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in THOR Industries by 410.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 67,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in THOR Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,994,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of THO stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,704. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.40. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.02. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

