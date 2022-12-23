Triad Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Triad Investment Management raised its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Macerich were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 497.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 946,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 787,700 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 8.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 72,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Macerich by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,533,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,401 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Macerich by 101.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 126,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 63,825 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich Stock Performance

Macerich Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MAC remained flat at $11.45 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -174.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Articles

