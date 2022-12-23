Triad Investment Management Sells 9,479 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Triad Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the quarter. Maximus comprises about 1.7% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Maximus were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,939.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,998,939.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,657. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS remained flat at $73.06 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,447. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.38. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

