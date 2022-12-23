Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.20

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 41100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Triumph Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76.

About Triumph Gold

(Get Rating)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.