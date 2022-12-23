Truist Financial Trims Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Target Price to $82.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axonics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.89.

AXNX stock opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. Axonics has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

