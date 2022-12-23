Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Shares Up 0.3%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.65. 788,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 343,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCNNF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trulieve Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

