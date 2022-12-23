Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is Community Bank of Raymore’s 2nd Largest Position

Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 9.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore owned 0.11% of Tyson Foods worth $26,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.25.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

