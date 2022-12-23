UBS Group Boosts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $170.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.21.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $149.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,692 shares of company stock valued at $34,319,577.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $223,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,836 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $127,895,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.