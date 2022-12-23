Umee (UMEE) Reaches One Day Volume of $179,500.12

Umee (UMEE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Umee token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Umee has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Umee has a total market capitalization of $187.87 million and approximately $179,500.12 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Umee alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $871.66 or 0.05182080 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00500801 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,991.14 or 0.29672704 BTC.

Umee Token Profile

Umee was first traded on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. The official website for Umee is umee.cc. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Umee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.