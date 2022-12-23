Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys 945 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.52. 2,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,218. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

