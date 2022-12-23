Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 2.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 69,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,366. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.