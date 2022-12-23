Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,185 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,156. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.07 and its 200-day moving average is $154.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

