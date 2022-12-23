Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Pentair by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 5.9% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE PNR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.13. 1,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

