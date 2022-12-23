Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $730,000 Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Black Hills by 8.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 175.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Black Hills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,114,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Performance

Black Hills stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.05. 138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,677. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price on Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.