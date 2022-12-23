Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,918 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Target by 17.3% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 14,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 44.1% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 44.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Down 0.7 %

TGT stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.31. 11,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.38. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

