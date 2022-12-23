Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,918 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Target by 17.3% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 14,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 44.1% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 44.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Trading Down 0.7 %
TGT stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.31. 11,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.38. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
