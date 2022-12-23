Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 6,145 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 717,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,620 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $40.42. 30,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,797,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

