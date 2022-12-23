Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned 0.07% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 2,390.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 160,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $25,593.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 588 shares in the company, valued at $48,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Lakeland Financial news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $25,593.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $329,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,103.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,014. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LKFN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.40. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,354. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.48. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $64.05 and a one year high of $85.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.28% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.20%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

