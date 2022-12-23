Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,533,000 after purchasing an additional 409,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,287,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,102,000 after purchasing an additional 321,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,455 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,733. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.66. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

