Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $208.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.48. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

