United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Valueworks LLC

Valueworks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. United Natural Foods makes up 6.6% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Valueworks LLC owned about 0.81% of United Natural Foods worth $16,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in United Natural Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 121,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,742. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $52.32.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

