United Security Bancshares (UBFO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on January 19th

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.
United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
United Security Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.66. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Security Bancshares in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Security Bancshares (UBFO)
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.