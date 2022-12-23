United Security Bancshares (UBFO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on January 19th

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.66. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the third quarter worth $181,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the third quarter worth $147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Security Bancshares in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

