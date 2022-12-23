United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on X. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

X opened at $26.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.18. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $351,087,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $45,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 163.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 195.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,882 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

